BSNL Bharat Fibre bumper offer! BSNL offers up to free 4 months on select plans, check details

New Delhi: As part of its recent promotional offer, state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has decided to offer certain delights to its customers. The state-backed telecom company is going to offer free services to its existing fibre broadband users for full four months as part of its ongoing promotional campaign.

BSNL is running offers for both DSL and FTTH service customers all across India. The company will offer the free four months to customers who will pay for 36 months, 3 years, in advance.

As part of the promotional offer, customers will get access to 40 months of services by paying for just 36 months of services.

Meanwhile, BSNL is also running another offer for customers who wish to pay for 24 months or two years. For such customers, the state-backed company will provide three months of free services.

Moreover, customers paying for one year of BSNL services will receive one month of free services as part of the promotional offer. Overall, BSNL is offering several benefits to customers who are planning to use the services of the state-owned telecom provider. Also Read: Bitcoin tops $60,000, nears record high, on growing US ETF hopes

Currently, BSNL is offering several broadband plans ranging from Rs 449 plan, Rs 779 plan, Rs 999, and Rs 1499 plan. Customers can use the Rs 499 for the time that they want to use. Also Read: No power outage in Delhi, energy demand drops to 4,160MW on Thu, says ministry

