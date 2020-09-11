हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Apple working on folding iPhone with Samsung screen: Report

Apple working on folding iPhone with Samsung screen: Report

San Francisco: Apple has reportedly ordered a batch of foldable displays from Samsung, suggesting that it is working on a foldable iPhone.

Apple is in the process of engineering an iPhone with a folding display similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, reports Apple Insider, citing the leaker known as Ice Universe.

"The large number of foldable displays will be samples for use in mobile phone devices, and Samsung will apparently supply the units to Apple for the duration of one year".

Going by the claim from Ice Universe, it looks like Apple tested out those sample units, and ordered a fresh batch of foldable display samples from Samsung.

Samsung has historically been a key supplier to Apple, providing the OLED screens for iPhones.

Considering the fact that Samsung is a pioneer in this field and that both the brands have good business relations, it makes sense for Apple to rely on Samsung for supplying foldable displays, the report said.

Samsing is considering a move to step up production of foldable screens to 10 million units a year depending on demand.

In addition, the Cupertino-based tech giant is known to be working on foldable display technology for some time, filing multiple patents regarding the technology.

