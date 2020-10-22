हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple

Apple's AirTags coming soon in two sizes: Report

The AirTags would also use all iOS devices as passive trackers for lost items, greatly increasing the likelihood of a lost item being quickly located and reunited with its owner.

Apple&#039;s AirTags coming soon in two sizes: Report

San Francisco: Apple is reportedly planning to launch AirTags Bluetooth tracking devices soon that will be available in two sizes.

According to a report in 9To5Google, Apple's tags will use Ultra-Wide Band radio for extremely precise location-finding, to within inches.

The AirTags would also use all iOS devices as passive trackers for lost items, greatly increasing the likelihood of a lost item being quickly located and reunited with its owner.

Apple's AirTags item tracker is also expected to be completely waterproof and use similar magnetic wireless charging to that seen on the Apple Watch, the report mentioned.

Evidence of AirTags was found in builds of iOS 13 and it appears the small item trackers will show up in the Find My app and enable users to locate misplaced items.

It will likely feature a removable CR2032 coin cell battery like the Tile Pro.

Based on a prototype of the tag, removing and replacing the battery will require unscrewing the back cover and performing a counter-clockwise twisting motion. The new battery must be inserted with the plus sign facing up.

Tags:
AppleApple InciOS 13
Next
Story

WhatsApp for web may soon come with audio, video calling feature
  • 77,06,946Confirmed
  • 1,16,616Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT33S

Jammu & Kashmir : Union Cabinet approves adoption of Panchayati Raj Act