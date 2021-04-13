Beware! A WhatsApp flaw can suspend your account

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has been at the receiving end for many reasons and one such reason is spreading fake news through its platform and these days, hackers are trying to bring out loopholes and security flaws in the service.

It has now been reported that hackers are leaving no stone unturned to get access to a user’s WhatsApp account and get it completely suspended for hours, making it difficult for users to find out a solution.

Discovered by Security researchers Luis Márquez Carpintero and Ernesto Canales Pereña found out that this attack is done by hackers to steal personal details and lock you out of the account.

After you are locked out, it becomes really difficult to get back access to your account.

The attacking process is like the first thing that happens is that an attacker downloads the WhatsApp app on a device and enters your phone number and taps the Verify button and then you receive the verification codes instead of them.

However, they don’t really want those codes and the attackers make multiple failed attempts, trying to log in until you are unable to request more codes for half a day.

The attacker then sends emails to WhatsApp support and requests for the target’s number to be deactivated because the device is stolen and then WhatsApp will answer that email to confirm and then your WhatsApp account will remain suspended.