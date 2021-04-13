हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bitcoin

Bitcoin hits record high before landmark Coinbase IPO

The world's biggest cryptocurrency, which has growing mainstream acceptance as an investment and a means of payment, rose as much as 5% on Tuesday. Smaller rival Ethereum also reached a record high of $2,205. Major firms including BNY Mellon, Mastercard Inc and Tesla Inc are among those to have embraced or invested in cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin hits record high before landmark Coinbase IPO

Bitcoin hit a record of $62,741 on Tuesday, extending its 2021 rally to new heights a day ahead of Coinbase`s initial public offering.

The largest US cryptocurrency exchange`s listing on the Nasdaq on Wednesday is considered a landmark victory for cryptocurrency advocates.

The world's biggest cryptocurrency, which has growing mainstream acceptance as an investment and a means of payment, rose as much as 5% on Tuesday. Smaller rival Ethereum also reached a record high of $2,205.

Major firms including BNY Mellon, Mastercard Inc and Tesla Inc are among those to have embraced or invested in cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin topped $60,000 early last month, fuelled by Tesla`s move to buy $1.5 billion of the digital currency for its balance sheet. For the past two weeks, it had traded in a tight range.

"When bitcoin markets create new highs the price often range-trades and we witness a round of profit-taking," said James Butterfill of digital asset manager CoinShares.

"During this most recent period have witnessed a similar profit-taking round, which now looks to have run its course."

The multi-fold rise in cryptocurrencies is also driven by investors seeking high-yielding assets amid low interest rates.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BitcoinCryptocurrencyCoinbaseCoinbase IPO
Next
Story

BSNL Rs 249 mobile plan offers double data, free calling, check other benefits

Must Watch

PT7M4S

Bollywood Breaking: 'We were dealing both Corona and Kareena' - Aamir Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha shoot