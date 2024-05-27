Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2752795
NewsTechnology
BLUSMART

BluSmart Launches New 'Charge' App On Google Play Store To Meet Diverse EV Customer Needs

BluSmart Charge app represents the 'ARC' promise — Accessible, Reliable, and Convenient charging for all.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: May 27, 2024, 02:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BluSmart Launches New 'Charge' App On Google Play Store To Meet Diverse EV Customer Needs Image Credit: Blusmart (official website)

New Delhi: BluSmart, a leading born electric and EV Charging Infrastructure network, has rolled out a new app dubbed as 'BluSmart Charge' on Google Play Store and Apple App Store to meet diverse EV customer needs.

Notably, it is leading the charge in expanding India's footprint of EV fleet and charging infrastructure network. 

Apart from launching the new app, the company has also expanded its charging infrastructure network and opened its 50th EV charging hub. According to Co-Founder and CEO Tushar Garg, BluSmart Charge has asserted that "India is undergoing an eMobility transition and BluSmart's deep network of world-class infrastructure and well-equipped charging hubs will contribute to the rapid adoption and ease of access to charging stations". 

Adding further, he also mentioned that our latest achievement of setting up the 50th charging hub reflects our commitment to offering convenient and efficient charging solutions. 

According to the EV firm, the BluSmart Charge app represents the 'ARC' promise — Accessible, Reliable, and Convenient charging for all and the key features include — enhanced charger discovery, unified app experience, digitised entry and exit, and centralised fleet management system.

As per the company, with more than 7,500 EV fleets, the company has completed over 14.9 million emission-free trips covering more than 492 million electric km saving 35.7 million kg of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, since inception in 2019. 

Last month, the company said that it crossed Rs 500 crore in annual run rate in FY24, achieving 102 per cent growth over the previous fiscal year. BluSmart's gross business value (GBV) delivered a compound annual growth rate of 300 per cent over the last three years. (With Inputs From IANS)

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New revelations comes in the Pune hit and run case.
DNA Video
DNA: Violence reported from Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mehbooba Mufti is remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan's Phalodi sizzles at 49 degree Celsius
DNA Video
DNA: 1 killed, in blast at Chhattisgarh’s largest explosives factory
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi and CM Yogi clash over Muslim reservation
DNA Video
DNA: What happend if low voter turn out in the Delhi assembly
DNA Video
DNA: How educated is your Lok Sabha candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims Talk about Muslim Rservation!
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Elections- 6th phase battle intensifies