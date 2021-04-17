boAt launches boAt Xplorer smartwatch; check prices, features and more

On Thursday, boat, the wearable consumer tech brand, launched fitness smartwatch boAt Xplorer. As the name suggests, the newly launched smartwatch is aimed at users that follow a healthy lifestyle or are aiming to get fit by tracking health parameters and daily activities. boAt has launched the smartwatch in three colours: Pitch Black, Grey and Orange Fusion.

boAt co-founder Aman Gupta said in a press release, “Smartwatches are a key focus for us this year, and we are happy to announce Xplorer as the latest addition to our ever-growing lineup. As we expand our smartwatch portfolio, our young consumers now have different boAt smartwatches to choose from. Beyond supporting multiple form factors, the smartwatches have a focus on fitness, style and personalisation.”

Price of boAt Xplorer price

The company is selling boAt Xplorer for Rs 5,990. But as part of an introductory offer that will last till April 20, the smartwatch is currently retailing at Rs 2,999. After the expiry of the initial offer, the smartwatch might sell at its original price of Rs 5,990.

Specifications of boAt Xplorer price

The smartwatch that comes with a one year warranty boasts features such as a metallic build, magnetic charging support, 1.29-inch display, 5 ATM water resistance rating, 33 mm sports interchangeable silicone straps, among others. You can easily connect your smartphone using Bluetooth 4.2 and has an integrated GPS sensor that helps track activities such as walking, running, cycling, or even swimming.

boAt claims that the 210 mAH battery can provide a standby of 30 days. On a single charge, the boAt Xplorer can run efficiently for 7-10 days. Other features include call alert, music control, breathing tracker, real-time weather updates, heart rate monitor, music playback control, notification alerts, find my phone, etc.