boAt releases Bluetooth speaker Stone 1200

Actions Technology Co., Ltd（“Actions”）recently announced another collaboration with India's leading audio lifestyle brand, boAt. The Bluetooth speaker, Stone 1200 will be powered by Actions' IC solutions and soon be launched around the globe.

"It is a great pleasure to work alongside India's no.1 audio brand, boAt Lifestyle. We'd like to extend our heartiest congratulations to our partner team for establishing themselves as one of the top 5 wearable brands globally. Besides the Bluetooth speaker category, we are also looking forward to working in tandem for the TWS as well as the Smart Watch categories in near future"; commented Ramon Liu Shuwei, the Executive Vice President of Actions.

"Actions is a fabless IC design company and a rising star with some amazing products in the audio category. In the past 2 years, we've shipped a huge volume of Bluetooth speakers equipped with Actions' Bluetooth SoC. boAt is eager to collaborate with them again, this time for the global market as well in addition to the Indian domain. We're expecting a great response from the consumers in the global front for the same"; boAt's Product Head and Co-founder, Sameer Mehta was seen commenting.

About Boat Lifestyle

boAt Lifestyle, which had started its journey in the audio segment only a few years ago, has developed itself into a lifestyle giant in a short span of time, becoming the no.1 earwear brand in India and attaining a top 5 spot in the smart watch category globally. boAt offers a wide range of earbuds, wireless headphones, earphones, wireless speakers, etc. After establishing itself as an audio lifestyle leader in India, it is now intent on expanding its expertise across the globe.

About Actions Technology Co., Ltd

Better chip, better audio visual life! Actions devotes its resources to developing SoCs for low power wireless communication, multimedia processing and other IoT technologies. Over the years Actions has developed a portfolio of IP involving Bluetooth communication, ADC/DAC, power consumption management, high-speed analog interface and audio processing. Customers can leverage Actions’ IP with complete hardware and firmware engineering tools to accelerate the development of end products using Actions IC chips.

For more information, visit: www.actions-semi.com

(Disclaimer: This is a branded content)