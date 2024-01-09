New Delhi: At CES 2024, AMD unveiled a range of new products, featuring updated CPUs and GPUs. The company revealed strategic partnerships with companies like Acer for AI PCs, introducing the AMD Ryzen 8000G processor, an eight-core and thread CPU.

AMD also shared partnerships with Lenovo, Razer, Asus, and Acer to introduce the Ryzen 8040 Series mobile processors for AI-powered PCs.

Introducing AMD Ryzen 8000G Series processors, taking high performance computing to the next level in gaming, AI PCs, and ultra-small form factors.

AMD's latest desktop APUs feature the Ryzen 7 8700G with an eight-core CPU and integrated Radeon 780M graphics. The lineup includes the Ryzen 5 8600G CPU, equipped with a six-core CPU and Radeon 760M graphics.

Both processors incorporate a dedicated neural engine supporting Ryzen AI technology introducing features like AI-powered noise cancellation and workload optimization. AMD declared enhancements to the Ryzen 5000 series of processors, featuring the innovative 3D V-Cache technology.

Operating on the Zen 3 architecture, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D, an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 4.1GHz, is designed for gamers and incorporates 100MB of on-chip memory. AMD introduced the AMD Ryzen 7 5700, AMD Ryzen 5 5600GT, and the AMD Ryzen 5 5500GT processors.

It introduced a new graphics card during CES 2024, in addition to the fresh CPU releases. The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT, positioned as a mid-tier option, is designed for 1080p gaming, equipped with 16 GB of video memory.

Notable software developments include AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 for upscaling, AMD HYPR-RX, and AMD Fluid Motion Frames. AMD asserts that the RX 7600 XT outperforms the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 in ray-tracing performance at 1080p resolution.

Priced at $329 (approximately Rs. 27,344), the recently unveiled Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card will be accessible through various brand partners, including Acer, ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, PowerColor, Sapphire, and XFX, with availability commencing from January 24.