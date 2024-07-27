New Delhi: OpenAI, an artificial intelligence company behind the chatbot ChatGPT, has finally launched its AI search engine called SearchGPT. With this, the Microsoft-backed AI chatbot Open AI will try to take on Google Search. The new feature is currently in the 'prototype' stage which is accessible to only a small group of users.

The company plans to integrate its capabilities into ChatGPT in the near future. It is important to note that tech companies have been exploring various use cases of generative AI that could be integrated into the everyday tech ecosystem of users since the unveiling of ChatGPT in 2022.

In a blog post about the new search feature, OpenAI wrote, “We’re testing SearchGPT, a prototype of new search features designed to combine the strength of our AI models with information from the web to give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources."

What is OpenAI SearchGPT?

SearchGPT is an AI-powered search engine designed to provide direct answers to your queries. Instead of traditional search results, you simply enter what you're looking for into a large search box, and you receive a detailed, step-by-step response, complete with related images.

How Does OpenAI SearchGPT Works?

Understanding the Query: The system uses AI, specifically Natural Language Processing (NLP) and in-house GPT Large Language Models, to grasp the context and intent behind your query.

Generating the Answer and Scanning Web Results: It formulates an appropriate answer by scanning web results to gather relevant information.

Summarizing Information with Source Links: The system summarizes the relevant web results and provides links to the sources next to each piece of information.

Sidebar for Related Results: Additional related results with source links are conveniently available in a sidebar for further exploration.

Interactive Chatbot Interface and Future Integration: Interactions occur in a chatbot-like interface, allowing follow-up questions and conversations. This functionality will be integrated into ChatGPT in the future for easier access.