Cheapest 5G iPhone to launch in 2022? Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE expected to be sold at THIS price

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple had unveiled the cheapest iPhone SE in 2020 and now a report revealed that the company may come up with a third-generation iPhone SE smartphone, the iPhone SE 2022.

Kuo revealed that the upcoming iPhone SE 2022 will be the ‘cheapest 5G iPhone ever’. Notably, the iPhone 12 Mini costs $699 in the US and Rs 69,990 in India. If Kuo is to be believed, the iPhone SE 2022 will be priced below 70 grand. Meanwhile, it would cost higher than the iPhone SE 2020, which comes at a starting price of Rs 39,900 in India.

iPhone SE 2022 Design

Another Apple analyst report states that iPhone SE 2022 will have a similar design as that of the iPhone SE model, that is the iPhone SE 2020.

iPhone SE 2022 Specs

Meanwhile, DSCC analyst Ross Young had given a glimpse of the specifications of the upcoming iPhone SE model. He further said that the iPhone SE 2020 successor will be released in 2022 and it would come with a 4.7-inch LCD display. The upcoming iPhone will also support 5G connectivity with sub-6GHz band.

In addition to that, Apple would remove the notch in the iPhone SE 2020 successor and come up with a punch-hole display design instead.

Other reports suggest that Apple would come up with a new iPhone SE Plus as a ‘pro variant’ to the iPhone SE 2020.

