Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinsbit launches in India as Coinsbit India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): On April 9, 2021, Europe’s largest and award-winning cryptocurrency trading platform, Coinsbit, will be launching its brand new exchange - Coinsbit India. To mark the day, Coinsbit India is organizing India`s Biggest Airdrop Ever where every user will be rewarded with USD 200 worth of CIN Tokens for signing up and completing their KYC.

Along with referral bonus, they have planned other incentive programs as well. The new platform has been created to position itself as a leading player in India`s cryptocurrency market, which is just beginning to take shape at a serious level. The exchange adheres to all guidelines set by the government. It`s the goal? Provide quality services at a high level, ensuring credibility, convenience and transparency. Tokenomics: Coinsbit India Token (CIN): USD 0.10Total Supply: 100 Billion CIN Token Website: www.coinsbit.in. While announcing the CIN token release, the CEO of Coinsbit India, Ravneet Kaur, talked about the potential of the platform.

She said, "Coinsbit India looks to become the foremost trading ground for a market that`s just beginning to see cryptocurrency`s potential. Together with Coinsbit, we strive to revolutionize Indian cryptocurrency and blockchain space. We operate in compliance with the guidelines set out by the government of India at all times. We want to bring a revolution in blockchain and cryptocurrency in India through our innovative financial platforms and products and India is at the forefront of the biggest changes the world has ever seen.

Coinsbit India looks to bring service, reliability, and convenience that any other platform cannot match, and we`re proud to be partnering with one of the world`s largest cryptocurrency exchanges``.Benefits of CIN -Coinsbit India Token (CIN) is the native token of Coinsbit India and has been developed not only to provide many exchange benefits but also for a world of amazing use cases of blockchain technology.

Major crypto experts and analysts believe that they are going to bring in major disruptions in Indian Crypto Space and are suggesting everyone to not miss on this airdrop. This asset will give users access to unique features on the exchange, as well as additional bonuses and privileges which include a discount in trading fee, staking, interest incentive, access to Coinsbit vault and marketplace, Defi exchanges, NFTs and many more.CIN Token will never have a Public Sale and will only be issued through Sign-ups, Referrals, Trading Competitions, Social Media Challenges and Staking.

Sharing the excitement with us, Ketan Surana, CFO Coinsbit India, says "There is a massive crypto revolution going on at the moment and it is an exciting time for cryptocurrency in history. The market is seeing a surge like never before and there will never be a better time to learn and invest. Seeing record-breaking numbers lately with huge hype about NFTs there is a great potential for digital artists and creators. CIN is definitely going to be a gamechanger!