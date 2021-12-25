Data is bigger than all other possible assets. Rajesh Babu Kodali who is a data mining specialist by profession says that the 21st century is all about big data, it is a crucial resource for today's public and private businesses, as well as healthcare facilities, in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The endless data that is available to all has now fallen in place, all thanks to data mining experts like Rajesh Babu Kodali that make efforts day in and out to make sense of the data available.

Rajesh Babu Kodali, who is a computer science graduate from the prestigious Vellore Institute of Technology, completed his masters in Information Systems with a minor in Database Systems from the United States of America, with his educational qualifications and interest in the field, has made him the best data mining expert.

According to him, the future of data mining is bright, and the trends for 2022 go as follows:

Operations Optimization

According to data mining expert Rajesh Babu Kodali, data mining techniques are going to benefit organizations in reducing business costs and uplift the overall functioning and helping them run more efficiently. Data mining methods will assist company leaders in identifying costly bottlenecks and improving decision-making.

Fraud Detection

Observing data through data mining techniques can help identify anomalies like fraud, it can often help recognize patterns and can give teams important insight. While this is a well-known use case in banks and other financial institutions, SaaS-based organizations have begun to implement these procedures to remove false user accounts from their datasets.

Eliminating frauds is one of the key benefits of using data mining techniques, says data mining specialist Rajesh Babu Kodali.

Sales Conversion

Companies amass vast amounts of information on their consumers and prospects. Companies can utilize data to optimize their marketing campaigns by studying consumer demographics and online user activity, increasing segmentation, cross-sell offers, and customer loyalty programs, resulting in a higher return on marketing efforts, which would haven’t been possible otherwise. Data mining analytics may also assist teams in setting expectations with their stakeholders by offering yield projections from any marketing investment increases or cutbacks.

Data mining entails a number of procedures, from data collection through visualization, in order to extract useful information from massive data sets. Data mining techniques are used to produce descriptions and predictions about a target data set, as previously discussed. Patterns, relationships, and correlations are observed by data scientists, who then describe the data. They also use classification and regression algorithms to categorize and cluster data, as well as outlier detection for applications such as spam detection, says Mr. Kodali, he further goes on emphasizing that data mining is the next big thing of the 21st century.