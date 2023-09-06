trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658814
NewsTechnology
SUNDAR PICHAI

'Dear...:' Google CEO Sundar Pichai Shared Email From His Father That He Received 25 Years Ago

According to the senior Pichai, someone at his place of employment must open the email on their work computer, print it out, and then hand it to him.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 07:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Dear...:' Google CEO Sundar Pichai Shared Email From His Father That He Received 25 Years Ago File Photo

New Delhi: With Google turning 25 this month, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, recently reflected on how technology has altered the way we communicate. He also recalled the first email his father sent him from India.

"When I was a student in the US years ago, my father, who was back in India, received his first email address. I sent him a message since I was so happy to have a quicker (and less expensive) option to contact him, Pichai said in his blog." After that, I waited again and again. It took me two full days to receive this response. I just sent you an email, Mr. Pichai. It's all good.


The Google CEO called his father to find out what had transpired because he was perplexed by the formality and the delay. According to the senior Pichai, someone at his place of employment must open the email on their work computer, print it out, and then hand it to him.

Sundar Pichai writes, "My dad dictated an answer, which the person jotted down and eventually typed up to give back to me. The Google CEO then described an instance from a few months ago that demonstrated how far technology has come.

Sundar Pichai stated, "I was with my teenage kid. "He shot a few short photos of something fascinating he noticed, then shared them with his buddies. They afterward sent each other a few texts, and everything happened more quickly than it would take me to just take out my phone.

He continued, "The difference between how I communicated with my father all those years ago and how my son communicates today shows just how much change can occur across generations."

While pursuing their PhDs at Stanford University in California, American computer scientists Larry Page and Sergey Brin started Google on September 4, 1998. The business, which is now a part of the Alphabet parent firm and is overseen by Pichai, an Indian, has expanded into other tech fields and introduced a number of products.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train