trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653336
NewsTechnology
DONALD TRUMP

Donald Trump Finally Back On Twitter, Posts First Tweet On X

Several followers welcomed the former US president on X, now owned by Elon Musk. 

Last Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 10:20 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Donald Trump Finally Back On Twitter, Posts First Tweet On X

Trump posted his first tweet on X with his mugshot late on Thursday, saying: “Election interference, Never surrender”.

Musk also reacted to Trump with a quote post saying: "Next-level". 

Several followers welcomed the former US president on X, now owned by Elon Musk. 

Earlier, Trump surrendered at a county jail in Georgia in an alleged case of racketeering to overturn the outcome of the state's vote count in the 2020 presidential election. He was arrested and released on bail.

After facing the ban on Twitter, Facebook and other platforms, Trump had started his own social media platform called Truth Social.

On November 18, 2022, Musk ran a poll asking Twitter users if he should reinstate Trump. 

There were around 15 million responses, with 51.8 per cent saying yes and 48.2 per cent saying no. 

Trump said there was no need for him to come back because he saw “a lot of problems on Twitter”.

Twitter permanently banned President Trump on January 8, 2021, after a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol, leaving five dead.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter had said in a statement.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train