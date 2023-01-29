Elon Musk Shares Hilarious Meme on his Excessive Use of Twitter; Netizen Says 'The Lies We Tell Ourselves'

New Delhi: Tech billionaire Elon Musk is very active on popular micro blogging platform Twitter these days, especially after taking over the platform in late October with a whopping cost $44 billion. He regularly posts, engage with users and make comments every day. Elon Musk has changed his twitter handle name to Mr. Tweet and said that Twitter wouldn’t let him back to the original one.

He posted a meme on January 29 that reflected how he looked at his using Twitter every day not as being addicted to it but working on something important. The meme appeared to show a man looking himself into a mirror and said, “You are not addicted to Twitter, you are working.”

The post so far has gained over 7.5M likes, 11.1k retweets, and 148.9k Likes.

How Twitteratis react on Musk’s meme:

If only we could get paid to be here. — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) January 29, 2023

I feel personally attacked — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) January 29, 2023

Elon Musk Tells How he Spends his Entire Day to Run 5 Companies:

Tech billionaire and Twitter head Elon Musk is noted for his long working hours to run his 5 companies in the respective fields including automobile-carmaker Tesla, Space Venture SpaceX, Microblogging platform Twitter, Brain research Neuralink and hyperloop mobility the Boring company. Handling all these companies at once is a tricky business and he works every day long hours to manage all of them.

He has narrated how he spends his entire day in his new tweet. He said that he worked all day, then went home and played work simulator. His tweet so far has garnered over 7.5M views, 115.2k likes and 7,066 retweets. Netizens are suggesting him to take a break.