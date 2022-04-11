Elon Musk will not join Twitter board, confirms Parag Agrawal

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has decided not to join the Twitter board of directors. Parag Agrawal, the CEO of Twitter, confirmed this.

Agrawal stated in a statement that he and the company's board of directors had numerous discussions with Elon about joining the board.

“We were excited to collaborate and clear about the risks. We also believed that Elon as a fiduciary of the company where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interest of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward. The board offered him a seat,” Agrawal said.

In a brief email to the company, the Twitter CEO stated that as the company's largest shareholder, Elon's views would be taken into account.

He said, "We announced on Tuesday that Elon would be appointed to the board contingent on a background check and formal acceptance. Elon's appointment to the Board was to become officially effective from April 9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best."

