Elon Musk's Twitter takeover: 'I'm a bot and so's my wife', says Tesla CEO

Musk on Sunday said that microblogging site Twitter`s algorithm might be manipulating users and also suggested a solution for that.

Elon Musk&#039;s Twitter takeover: &#039;I&#039;m a bot and so&#039;s my wife&#039;, says Tesla CEO

New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk who is busy finding fake/spamming accounts and bots on the micro-blogging platform thinks he himself is a bot, and so is his wife. Annoyed at the presence of fake users and bots on Twitter, Musk last week put the USD 44 billion Takeover takeover deal on hold.

 

 

Reacting to a user who asked if you are also a bot, Musk chuckled, "I`m a bot & so`s my wife." Musk on Sunday said that microblogging site Twitter`s algorithm might be manipulating users and also suggested a solution for that.

"You are being manipulated by the algorithm in ways you do not realise. Easy to switch back and forth to see the difference," Musk said in another tweet.

"I am not suggesting malice in the algorithm, but rather that it is trying to guess what you might want to read and, in doing so, inadvertently manipulate/ amplify your viewpoints without you realising this is happening," Musk added.

 

 

Musk also joked that "owning the libs" isn`t cheap. "Whoever thought owning the libs would be cheap never tried to acquire a social media company!" Musk tweeted.

"Owning libs" is an internet slang used by conservatives that refers to defeating or embarrassing liberals in arguments.

The Tesla CEO last week put the Twitter takeover on hold, saying he does not believe in Twitter findings which say that false or spam accounts represent fewer than 5 per cent of its monetisable daily active users (229 million).

 

Elon MuskTwitterElon Musk-Twitter dealBotsFake Twitter usersFake Twitter accountsTesla
