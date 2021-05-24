Explained: What does IT Ministry’s warning over WhatsApp privacy policy mean?

After Facebook-owned WhatsApp released its new privacy policy, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a warning to the messaging platform to take back its latest update in the privacy policy. Besides that, the Ministry has also warned of legal action if it does not get a satisfactory reply by May 25.

WhatsApp earlier this year said users will have to review its updated terms by Feb. 8 but delayed the rollout of new business features to mid-May following a global user backlash over the company's data-sharing practices.

What does this warning to WhatsApp mean?

This is for the very first time, WhatsApp has been given a strict warning by challenging it with legal action from the government which if decoded means that the government of India will leave no stone unturned to pursue all legal actions at hand to protect “to protect the sovereign rights” of Indian citizens.

How long has this exchange been going on?

The exchange of talks started between WhatsApp and the IT Ministry started in January 2021 and the ministry sent a letter to Will Cathcart, the global Chief Executive Officer of WhatsApp on the privacy policies. After that, the ministry had again sent 14 questions to WhatsApp on the process with which it collects data, the permissions and consents it asks for, and how the data is shared to other Facebook-owned platforms.

Options for WhatsApp in India now

With repeated government warnings and impending court cases, WhatsApp is not in a very good position to implement the latest privacy policy, privacy experts told Indian Express. WhatsApp needs a clear answer for the government’s sharp and pointed questions.

With more than 500 million users in India, WhatsApp has big plans for the growing digital payments space, including selling health insurance via partners. But government pressure to withdraw the policy could create a new headache for the firm.

WhatsApp's new privacy policy, which allows it to share limited user data with Facebook and its group firms, has also led to at least one legal battle in India where the anti-trust regulator has also ordered a probe into it.

