Facebook Dating with Secret Crush feature launched in US

San Francisco: Facebook on Thursday launched its Dating feature in the US where users can choose to opt into Facebook Dating and create a dating profile (separate from the main profile) if they're 18 years or older.

Facebook said it is also giving people the ability to integrate their Instagram posts directly into their Dating profile and giving them the ability to add Instagram followers to their Secret Crush lists, in addition to Facebook friends.

"By the end of the year, we'll make it possible to add Facebook and Instagram Stories to your Dating profile too," said Nathan Sharp, Product Manager, Facebook Dating, in a blog post.

On Facebook Dating, you will be suggested to others who have also opted in.

If you are interested in someone, you can comment directly on their profile or tap on the Like button to let them know.

"If you aren't interested, you can pass on them. Facebook Dating allows you to match with friends of friends and/or people not in your friend circle," said the company.

Facebook Dating won't match you with friends, unless you choose to use Secret Crush and you both add each other to your list.

"All of your Dating activity will stay in Facebook Dating. It won't be shared to the rest of Facebook," said the company.

"Finding a romantic partner is deeply personal, which is why we built Dating to be safe, inclusive and opt-in. Safety, security and privacy are at the forefront of this product," said Sharp.

Secret Crush feature in Dating lets you match with people you already know on Facebook and/or Instagram.

If you choose to use Secret Crush, you can select up to nine of your Facebook friends or Instagram followers who you're interested in.

"If your crush has opted into Facebook Dating, they'll get a notification saying that someone has a crush on them," Facebook explained.

If your crush adds you to their Secret Crush list too, it's a match!

People using Facebook Dating can also share details of their upcoming date and/or live location with someone they trust via Messenger.

In addition to the US, Facebook Dating is currently available in 19 other countries, but not in India as of now.

It will be in Europe by early 2020.