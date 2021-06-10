Facebook offers permanent work-from-home for employees starting June 15

New Delhi: Social networking giant Facebook which had extended the “work from home’’ till mid-2021, has now announced a permanent extension on remote working beginning on June 15.

The internet giant told news agency AFP that it Facebook will allow any employee whose job can be done remotely ask to work that way permanently and that it will give employees the option of sticking with remote work for the long term. Not only that, the company will even be offering help to some employees who could be interested in moving to other countries starting June 15.

In May last year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg laid out a detailed remote-working plan to make half of his workforce work from home by 2030. According to him, about half of Facebook employees would work from home five to 10 years from now.

Meanwhile, Apple CEO Tim Cook has asked employees to return to office three days a week starting early September, as the tech giant begins to reopen its headquarters and other offices globally.

Microsoft in April announced to delay the reopening of its offices till September, after it stated to slowly reopen Redmond, Washington-based headquarters and nearby campuses from March 29 with a six-stage hybrid workplace strategy.

Microsoft, along with other tech giants like Apple, Facebook and Google, allowed its employees to work from home last year as the novel coronavirus pandemic spread in countries around the world.

Google had said that employees who prefer to work remotely will also be able to do so until September 2021.

With Agency Inputs