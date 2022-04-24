Fake WhatsApp Support? Here's how to check before sharing

New Delhi: In the pretext of legitimate WhatsApp Support, fake WhatsApp accounts have appeared. The goal is to steal data such as personal information and other sensitive information. This could also lead to financial fraud. Cybercriminals posing as WhatsApp Support send a quick message, and users can't tell if it's legitimate or not, so they wind up revealing sensitive information with them.

If you receive such mails, double-check the sender's identity before disclosing your personal information. If you see something suspect, report it right away and block the individual.

These cybercriminals include the WhatsApp logo in their profile photo, along with a confirmed tick, making it impossible for ordinary users to distinguish the fake from the genuine. We'll show you how to identify if the WhatsApp Support is genuine or not.

"When you're chatting with a verified contact, a verified badge appears next to their name and chat information in the discussion screen. If the verified badge is shown in a different location, such as on the profile photo, it indicates that the contact is attempting to deceive you "WABetaInfo earns points.

"These contacts seek some sensitive information from you, such as your credit card data, in order to prevent deleting your WhatsApp account," he continues. They may also request your 6-digit code to log into your WhatsApp account in some situations!"

WhatsApp will never ask for credit card information or information such as your 6-digit code or two-step verification PIN. To avoid account termination, WhatsApp does not even ask for money or personal details.

"If someone is requesting this information, it is most likely a phoney account attempting to defraud you." In this situation, just block and report the bogus contact from their chat info: "The latest 5 messages from this chat will be shared with the official WhatsApp moderation team so that they can grasp the context of the conversation and suspend the account."

"This isn't just confined to WhatsApp: false accounts may impersonate anyone, even your friends and family, so be cautious when unknown contacts pose as someone you know."

