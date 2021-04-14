Find love with Facebook’s upcoming speed dating app 'Sparked'

Facebook is testing Sparked, a new dating app that helps people find dates online. As of now, the social media giant’s NPE team, which takes care of all experimental apps, is testing the upcoming dating platform, which is a video dating app, which makes it different from other ones available in the market.

Interestingly, this is the second time when Facebook is entering the world of virtual dating currently dominated by Match Group, the parent company of Tinder and several other popular dating apps. Previously, the social media giant had launched Facebook Dating way back in 2019 in the US and was later launched in other countries. The app, however, remains unavailable in India. Therefore, currently, it's yet to be seen if the Mark Zuckerberg led company will launch Sparked in India or not.

As of now, the app is missing from any major app downloading platforms such as Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. Only the webpage of the upcoming platform is available right now.

Here’s how Facebook Sparked works:

Users can sign up on Sparked with their Facebook profiles to speed-date over videos. The videos last for four minutes, and both parties get a chance to go on a second date in which they can exchange their contact numbers to take their relationship to the next level.

Most importantly, the app, which is expected to be free to use, won't include any public profiles, the option of personal messaging, or swiping, standing out from the normal dating apps.

According to Facebook, the app is based on kindness. The social media giant describes Sparked as the app for "video dating with kind people."

Users are reportedly asked to be kind enough on the platform to date on the app. Users are likely to review the kindness of other people on the platform. However, there's no information available on how the app's algorithms will help in helping users find love.