Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 below Rs 50,000? Here's how to avail it

New Delhi: The Flipkart Big Diwali sale has begun for Plus members. The sale includes discounts on smartphones from brands such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi, and others. If you want to buy a high-end Android phone, this is the deal for you. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available with a 36,000 discount. Last year, the smartphone was released.

During the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 have been listed at a discounted price of Rs 59,999 instead of Rs 95,999. Customers with Kotak and SBI Bank credit cards can apply for a discount of up to Rs 1,000. Customers can also get this smartphone with an exchange offer of up to Rs 21,900.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is equipped with a 6.7-inch Dynamic main display 2X AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor powers the smartphone, which runs Android 11. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This Samsung smartphone has a 3,300mAh lithium-ion battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a dual camera back camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. It has auto framing, quick shot, and night mode capabilities. The Galaxy Flip 3 has a 10MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.4 for selfies and video calls, as well as optical image stabilisation.

In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is compatible with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5. This Nano SIM and E-SIM device also includes sensors such as an accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, light sensor, and proximity sensor, among others.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is discounted by Rs 19,000 during the Flipkart sale. The smartphone was launched in January of this year for a starting price of Rs 54,999. Its 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model is currently selling for Rs 19,000 less on Flipkart. After the discount, the handset is available for Rs 35,999.