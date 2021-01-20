Flipkart Big Saving Days Vs Amazon Republic Day sale: Choices and options before you

New Delhi: Online retailers Amazon and Flipkart kicked off their sales on Wednesday, offering a host of products at massive discounts.

Flipkart's 5-day Big Saving Days sale that kicked off January 20 will go on till January 24. Flipkart Plus members had an early access from 12 midnight on January 19. During the Amazon sale, customers can choose their favourite brands and products at great prices from this specially curated storefront from January 20 to January 23, 2021.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is offering great discounts on host of products ranging from electronics, smartphones, clothes, footwear and accessories; beauty, sports and baby care, electronic accessories, TVs, ACs and refrigerators. Amazon has also kicked off its 'Great Republic Day Sales', offering a host of exciting deals on small, as well as large appliances, TVs, furniture, home appliances, sports, auto products, toys and more.

Additional discount on Amazon and Flipkart

For Flipkart customers there will additionally will be a 10 percent instant discount for customers shopping via HDFC credit card and EMI transactions. While for Amazon Customers using State Bank of India credit card, there will be 10 percent instant discount upto Rs 15,00 and on minimum purchase of Rs 5,000.

Flipkart and Amazon offers for customers

During the sale, Amazon customers can choose their favourite brands and products at great prices from this specially curated storefront from January 20 to January 23, 2021. Amazon is offering up to 75 percent off on wireless speakers, upto 70 percent off on headphones, upto 60 percent off on soundbars, upto 45 percent off on 40 and 43 inch TVs, upto 35 percent off on 32 inch TVs and upto 40 percent off on Echo, Fire TV and Kindle. Customers will get upto 80 percent off on clothing footwear, watches and more and also on mens and womens footwear.

Here are top smartphone deals during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Realme 7 will be available from Rs 13,999

Realme 7 features a 6.5-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate. It also houses a quad-camera set-up at the back. The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge support.

iPhone 11 will be available from Rs 48,999

The Apple iPhone 11 comes with 6.1-inch (15.5 cm) Liquid Retina HD LCD display. The Water and dust resistant (2 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68) boasts of dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps. It has 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and Slo-Mo. The phone has face ID for secure authentication, A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine and comes with Fast-charge.

Realme 6 (6 GB) will be available from Rs 12,999

Realme 6 is available in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM. It ise xpandable Upto 256 GB. The 6.5 inch Full HD+ Display phone sports 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear and a 16MP Front Camera. It is equipped with a 4300 mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G90T Processor.

Samsung F41 will be available from Rs 13,999

Equipped with a powerful 6,000mAh battery, Galaxy F41 comes with an in-box 15W type C fast charger. Galaxy F41 comes in three colours: Fusion Black, Fusion Blue and Fusion Green. It has a 6.4-inch full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity U display for a more immersive viewing experience. The 64MP camera that captures stunning pictures and comes with 'Single Take' feature that allows you to take 10 different pictures -- seven photos and three videos -- at a single click.

POCO X3 will be available from Rs 14,999

Equipped with a powerful 6000 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery. POCO X3 comes with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM and is expandable upto 512 GB. POCO X3 featured 6.67 inch full HD+ display. It has (64MP + 13MP + 2MP + 2MP) rear and 20MP front camera. Under the hood, the phone features a qualcomm snapdragon 732G processor.

Here are the latest deals on Smartphones during Amazon sale

OnePlus 8T

Starting at Rs 40,499

OnePlus 8 Pro

Starting at Rs 54,999

OnePlus 7T Pro

Starting at Rs 38,999

iPhone 12 mini

Rs 59,990 including Rs 4,500 instant discount with SBI credit card

Samsung Galaxy M51

Limited period offer at Rs 20,999