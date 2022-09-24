Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 24 September: Here’s how to get FF rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on an everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, and Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: WhatsApp entering film-making biz, movie to premiere on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 24, 2022

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

SARG886AV5GR

FF10GCGXRNHY

YXY3EGTLHGJX

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF119MB3PFA5

FF10617KGUF9

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11HHGCGK3B

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11DAKX4WHV

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF11WFMPP956

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11NJN5YS3E

WOJJAFV3TU5E

MCPTFNXZF4TA

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, September 24, 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)