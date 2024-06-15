New Delhi: A typical question on the positioning and workability of electronics while leaving home for holidays is --whether to turn them on or off. While a lot of appliances like TV, AC, Washing Machine, Air Purifiers, Iron, Toasters -- to name from a host of ones that you may possess -- can have a simple answer, the question on Refrigerators is not always a perfect YES or a No.

It is often advised that the while judging the pros and cons of turning off refrigerator the former far outweighs the latter. Since turning off the fridge is not just switching it off – a lot of post care needs to be thought of. Once you turn off an appliance, it is simply off the plug, however in the case of a fridge it is not so. Water spilling, emptying the fridge before switching off, leakage leading to potential fire hazards and mould growth due to moisture are among a couple of cons that needs to be considered while you turn off your fridge when away for a long time.

Considering the above, should you unplug your refrigerator or freezer? Here's Your 7-Point Check List

1. What To Do Before Unpluging The Refrigerator

Unplug your refrigerator before embarking on an extended vacation to save on energy consumption. Before unplugging the refrigerator, make sure it is fully empty.



2. Remove Every Perishable Item

Take everything perishable off of shelves and drawers, especially those that spoil quickly, to avoid unpleasant smells when you get back from vacation.



3. Open The Fridge Doors

To avoid an unpleasant smell when you return home, make sure you leave the refrigerator and freezer doors slightly open before you leave.



4. Clean The Fridge

Clean the interior thoroughly to prevent the growth of mold or bacteria. Unplug the appliance after the inside is completely dry.



5. Store Water Bottles Inside

However, if you have decided to keep your appliances running, if you are away from home for long, then fill bottles or jars with water and store them inside. Reduce the thermostat by several degrees to conserve energy.



6. Shut The Ice Maker

Turn off the ice maker before leaving, as keeping it on can result in a malfunction.



7. Rest Mode

Turn on the "rest mode" feature on your refrigerator if it has one. When using this feature, ensure that there is no food left inside.