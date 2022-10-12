Good news for Apple users! Users are likely to get 5G update THIS month

New Delhi: Apple announced on Wednesday that it will begin pushing out the necessary software update to consumers in December in response to pressure to push out updates to allow 5G services on iPhone in India. In order to encourage Apple, Samsung, and other smartphone manufacturers to prioritise the 5G update for the Indian market.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of services on October 1, top government officials planned to meet with these companies. (Also Read: 5G: Five things you MUST know about 5G service in India)

As soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance are finished, "We are working with our carrier partners in India to offer the best 5G experience to iPhone users. In December, iPhone owners will start receiving software updates that allow 5G, according to a statement released by Apple on Wednesday. (Also Read: WhatsApp update: Check out FIVE BIG upcoming features of WhatsApp in Pics)

It may take some time for Apple to evaluate the services offered in India and how they function on its devices because the company is known for being picky about user experience. Apple's iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 series phones, together with the third-generation iPhone SE models, are currently 5G compatible. The firmware update for these devices will be released in December.

Telecom operators are full set to provide 5G services to the customers of all the key cities hassle-free. Operators like Airtel launched the service in tranches. 5G service in India is launched on October 1 at IMC.