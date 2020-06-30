Google Doodle honours gay rights activist Marsha P Johnson marking Pride month 2020

New Delhi: The Google Doodle honoured international gay liberation activist and self-identified drag queen Marsha P Johnson. The vibrant doodle of Marsha came at the closing of Pride month 2020.

The annual LGBTQ Pride celebrations take place in the month of June and a bisexual activist Brenda Howard, known as the 'Mother of Pride' initiated the march.

Gay activist Marsha P Johnson remains an important figure in raising gay rights and concerns. Marsha founded the Gay Liberation Front and happens to be a co-founder of the radical activist group Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries (S.T.A.R.), alongside close friend Sylvia Rivera.

Marsha was also known as the 'mayor of Christopher Street' and from 1987 through 1992, was an AIDS activist with ACT UP.

She became the first drag queens to have visited the Stonewall Inn after they began allowing women and drag queens. She played a key role in Stonewall Uprising of 1969.

Marsha died on July 6, 1992, under mysterious circumstances as her body was found in Hudson River with police suspecting a suicide. However, her friends smelled foul play.