Google Launches Gemini Chatbot App In India With Nine Indian Languages Support; Check How To Download

New Delhi: Google has launched the mobile app for its generative AI chatbot, Gemini, in India following its debut in the U.S. four months ago. The Gemini app will now be available in nine Indian languages alongside English. The nine Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Notably, Google will also integrate nine local languages into Gemini Advanced, the paid version of the AI assistant Gemini. The advanced app is equipped with new data analysis capabilities, file uploads and the ability to chat with Gemini in Google Messages in English.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the launch on X and said “The app allows you to type, talk, or even add an image to get the assistance you need. Take a picture of a flat tire for instructions on how to change it, or get help writing that perfect thank you note–the possibilities are endless.”

Exciting news! Today, we're launching the Gemini mobile app in India, available in English and 9 Indian languages. We’re also adding these local languages to Gemini Advanced, plus other new features, and launching Gemini in Google Messages in English. https://t.co/mkdSPZN5lE — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 18, 2024

Google Gemini AI App Download:

Android users in eligible countries can download the Gemini app from the Google Play Store or opt-in via Google Assistant. However, iPhone users in India will also be able to access this app in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, the Gemini app will help users type, talk or even add an image to get the assistance they need. The Gemini AI app offers a range of features, from generating captions for any image to assisting with Google Maps.

Apart from India, the Gemini app has been launched in Turkey, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. It is also available in European markets such as Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, and the UK. In April, the app expanded its language support to include Japanese, Korean, Spanish, and Portuguese, broadening its reach to more users.