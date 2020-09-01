हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ

Google launches Kids Space on select Android tablets

Google said that it has worked with top publishers to make popular children's books free of charge, and have over 400 free books available in the US alone.

New Delhi: Technology giant Google has launched a new kids mode on select Android tablets that features apps, books and videos for your children to explore, learn and have fun as they stay home.

“Today, we’re continuing to build upon these efforts with Google Kids Space, a new kids mode on select Android tablets that features apps, books and videos for your kids to explore, learn and have fun,” Google said.

"Kids Space is designed with your kid at the centre of the experience and made for them to become explorers of the things they love," Google said in a statement.

“To evaluate and select “teacher-approved” apps in Google Play, we worked with academic experts and children’s education specialists to define rubrics. For Kids Space, we’ve built on that foundation and applied our quality standard to an ever-expanding library of apps and books in the Play and Read tabs,” Google said.

In the Watch and Make tabs, kids can view creative and fun videos from YouTube Kids that are engaging and encourage off-screen activities.

"And if you're looking to customize even more, parents can download additional content from Google Play," it added.

