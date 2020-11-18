Google Pixel 4a launched in 'barely blue' colour

San Francisco: Google has finally launched a new 'barely blue' colour option for the Pixel 4a.

Initially sold only in black, the blue variant will be available in the US for the same $349 price. Once it sells out, it will not be restocked.

Apart from the US, the colour will be available in Japan later this year.

Google Pixel 4a in Barely Blue features a light baby blue colour with an orange power button. The new colour option was actually rumoured for the Pixel 4a but it was later reported that Google has scraped plans for it.

While the Pixel 4a launched only in black, the Pixel 3a was available in white, black, and light purple. The original Google Pixel and Pixel XL released in really blue in 2017 and in the following year, the Pixel 2 featured a kinda blue colour.

The Pixel 4a features a 5.8-inch OLED display. The phone has a matte finish and includes Pixel's signature colour pop power button in mint.

For selfies, the phone has an 8MP camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Pixel 4a is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform, Titan M security module for on-device security, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The smartphone houses a 3140mAh battery that supports a 18W fast charging.