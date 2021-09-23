हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro hands-on video surfaces online ahead of much-awaited launch

YouTuber M. Brandon (@thisistechtoday) has shared a new video of Pixel 6 Pro. According to the video, the device may come with thin bezels and a hole-punch cut out.The eight-second long video shows the black colour model of the Pixel 6 Pro.  

Google Pixel 6 Pro hands-on video surfaces online ahead of much-awaited launch

Google is planning to launch its Pixel 6 as well as Pixel 6 Pro smartphones in October, and now a new leaked video shows what is apparently a prototype of the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

YouTuber M. Brandon (@thisistechtoday) has shared a new video of Pixel 6 Pro. According to the video, the device may come with thin bezels and a hole-punch cut out.

The eight-second long video shows the black colour model of the Pixel 6 Pro.

The upcoming smartphone in the video can be seen with a power button on the right side, a volume rocker on the same side and a triple camera setup can be seen on the back. (Also Read: Instagram, Facebook announce Creator Day India to help creators build careers, personal brand)

The Pixel 6 Pro is tipped to feature a display panel with a resolution of 1,440x3,120 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to come preinstalled with a digital car key application, reports XDA Developers.

Under the hood, the smartphone will come with a Tensor chipset, paired with Mali-G78 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. (Also Read: Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with 120Hz display launched: Price, features, specs )

In terms of optics, the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary sensor, a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto snapper with 4x optical zoom support.

There will be a 12MP Sony IMX663 front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

 

