Google Pixel Phones May Get New Adaptive Touch Feature Based On Environment

New Delhi: Google is reportedly likely to roll out a new adaptive touch feature to its "Pixel" smartphones. This feature could allow a Pixel device to adjust touch sensitivity automatically based on environmental conditions, activities, and whether a screen protector is applied. As of now, Google hasn't officially confirmed the new feature, so we don't know which devices will receive adaptive touch.

The indications of the adaptive touch feature were identified in the code strings of the latest Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 release, as reported by Android Police. Notably, the tech giant Google has already introduced the screen protector detector feature exclusively for the Pixel 8 series.

This function identifies when a user applies or removes a screen protector from their device. Once a screen protector is attached, a notification is sent to the user, encouraging them to activate screen protector mode for improved touch sensitivity.

"The feature will allow the phone to automatically detect when a user is wearing gloves or when the device is exposed to rain or cold temperatures and adjust touch sensitivity accordingly," said [the discoverer of the new adaptive touch feature].

Once the new feature is implemented, users will find the toggle within the Settings app. Its location within the Settings app is specified under Display > Touch Sensitivity.