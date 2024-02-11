Google One Hits 100 Mn Subscribers After YouTube Music And YouTube Premium

New Delhi: Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, recently disclosed that the company has achieved a significant milestone with 100 million subscriptions to Google One, its cloud storage service. Google One provides additional storage for popular services such as Gmail, Drive, and Photos, along with access to enhanced features. Additionally, YouTube Music and YouTube Premium have also hit the 100 million subscriber mark, as announced by Google last week.

The Google One Premium plan offers 2TB of storage along with additional features such as VPN and dark web monitoring. Furthermore, the company has introduced a new AI Premium Plan, which grants users access to Gemini AI. In the near future, this plan will also provide generative AI functionalities within Gmail and Docs.

“We just crossed 100 million Google One subscribers! Looking forward to building on that momentum with our new AI Premium Plan, offering AI features like Gemini Advanced, plus Gemini in Gmail, Docs + more coming soon,” Pichai said in a post on X. (Also Read: Govt Blocks 1.4 Lakh Mobile Numbers Linked To Financial Frauds)

Google One provides expanded storage, unlocks exclusive features in Google products, and allows the company to build a strong relationship with its most engaged users.

Google One Plans start from $1.99 per month, which gives 100GB of storage shareable with five people and access to its VPN service in the US. People can use Gemini Advanced by subscribing to the new Google One AI Premium plan. (Also Read: Apple iPhone 15 Gets Price Cut In India On Flipkart: Check Bank Offers And Discount Details)

The 'Gemini Ultra' AI model will be a paid experience, available through a new $20 Google One tier (with a two-month-long free trial) that also includes 2TB of storage and access to Gemini in Google Workspace apps like Docs, Slides, Sheets and Meet. YouTube Music and YouTube Premium have also hit the 100 million subscriber mark, as announced by Google last week. (With inputs from IANS)