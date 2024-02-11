trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2720125
APPLE IPHONE 15

Apple iPhone 15 Gets Price Cut In India On Flipkart: Check Bank Offers And Discount Details

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 is listed at Rs 66,999 on Flipkart.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Apple iPhone 15 Gets Price Cut In India On Flipkart: Check Bank Offers And Discount Details Image Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: Apple's premium smartphone, the iPhone 15, has seen a significant reduction in price during Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza days. The latest iPhone was originally launched at Rs 79,990 in September last year. It is now available for purchase at under Rs 65,000, making it a lucrative deal for tech enthusiasts.

Apple iPhone 15 Discount Offer

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 is listed at Rs 66,999 on Flipkart. However, customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 2,000 by using HDFC bank cards, bringing down the effective price to Rs 64,999. (Also Read: Apple iPhone 16 To Come With THESE Features? Check What Leaks Say)

Additionally, there's an extra discount of Rs 1,500 available when using cards from Citi Bank, HSBC, DBS, and Bank of Baroda. (Also Read: Tech Layoffs Surges By 136% In 2024; Is AI To Blame? Check What Study Claims)

Apple iPhone 15 Exchange Offer

Customers can further reduce the price of the iPhone 15 by up to Rs 54,990 by utilizing the 'Buy with Exchange' option on Flipkart. The actual discount will depend on the model and condition of the device being exchanged.

iPhone 15 Specifications

The iPhone 15 introduces Dynamic Island technology, replacing the traditional notch seen on previous iPhone models. This innovation provides users with a more intuitive way to interact with their smartphones.

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The enhanced camera system includes a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for rapid autofocus.

The iPhone comes with a 24MP super-high-resolution default setting. The device also offers a 2x Telephoto lens for capturing photos at various zoom levels.

