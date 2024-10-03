Advertisement
Google’s Gemini Live Launches in Hindi, With 8 More Indian Languages Coming Soon

Gemini Live will soon expand its language options to include Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Urdu. Initially available only to Gemini Advance subscribers.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 07:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Google’s Gemini Live Launches in Hindi, With 8 More Indian Languages Coming Soon File Photo

New Delhi: In an exciting development for tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike, Google introduced a host of new artificial intelligence (AI) features tailored specifically for India during the Google for India event on October 3, 2024. A major highlight of this announcement is the launch of Gemini Live, part of Google's innovative AI chatbot now available in Hindi. This move marks a significant step toward making advanced AI technology more accessible, with plans to support eight additional languages in the near future.

Gemini Live will soon expand its language options to include Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Urdu. Initially available only to Gemini Advance subscribers, this feature is now accessible to all Android users, enabling more natural and conversational interactions. Moreover, Google has added 10 new voice types for Gemini Live which will improve the user experience even further.

Google has also rolled out new AI-generated summaries for Google Maps along with an AI Overview feature in Google Search that includes video capabilities. This experimental video feature which is available in Search Labs, enables users to record a video with Google Lens and receive AI-generated overviews based on the video’s context. For instance, users can capture a cooking video and ask for helpful tips or assistance!

Earlier this year, Google rolled out the AI Overviews feature to all users after testing it as part of its Search Generative Experience (SGE). This feature can now summarise key information and provide relevant reference links.  It streamlines the search process by replacing the traditional approach of displaying multiple website links at once.

