COVID-19

Google searches for ‘oxygen cylinder’, ‘Remdesivir’ surge with rising Covid-19 cases

With Covid-19 cases spiking in India, there has been an increased demand for oxygen cylinders and ‘Remdesivir’ injections. Both have become elixirs amid the pandemic, and in their search, people are flocking to Google. 

With Covid-19 cases spiking in India, there has been an increased demand for oxygen cylinders and ‘Remdesivir’ injections. Both have become elixirs amid the pandemic, and in their search, people are flocking to Google. 

According to Google and third-party social media analytics platforms’ data sourced by Indian Express, searches for Covid-19 essentials, including Remdesivir injections, RT-PCR tests, oxygen cylinders and hospital beds have surged in recent times. 

Figures show that the interest for some of the Covid-19 essentials skyrocketed during the week that ended on April 17. This is the same time when Covid-19 cases across the country started picking up amid the second wave of the coronavirus that is far more ruthless than the first one. As of Thursday 5 Pm, India had over 22 lakh active Covid-19 cases. The country had recorded over 315,000 cases on Wednesday. 

To review oxygen supply across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also chaired a high-level meeting. He discussed the ways and means to boost its availability, according to Prime Minister's Office. 

Meanwhile, the Centre has issued fresh orders directing the free movement of vehicles transporting oxygen between states. “No restriction shall be imposed on the movement of Medical Oxygen between the state and transport authorities shall be instructed to accordingly allow free inter-state movement of oxygen-carrying vehicles,” an order by the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Taking note of the grim situation, the Supreme Court has told the Centre that it wants a ‘national plan’ on issues including the supply of oxygen and essential drugs for the treatment of patients infected with the virus.

