Google unveils new web app for Google Meet: Check how to install it and join video calls easily

Tech giant Google has finally unveiled a new app for Google Meet. Known as Progressive Web Application, it comes with all the features of the Meet app. Notably, it only operates in a web browser.

The launch of this app means that from now onwards, you can choose not to type out the URL or even visit Gmail to initiate a meeting on Google Meet. This new app can be further downloaded on your laptop, computer, or MacBook and you can easily use it. This new launch of a web app by Google comes after Zoom announced its own PWA.

Google has said in a statement that this newly launched app is completely similar to Google Meet in terms of functionality.

“We’ve launched a new Google Meet standalone web app. This Progressive Web Application (PWA) has all the same features as Google Meet on the web, but as a standalone app it’s easier to find and use, and it streamlines your workflow by eliminating the need to switch between tabs,” Google said.

Any device with Google Chrome browser version 73 will support the Google Meet web app. Therefore, Google Meet can run on Windows, MacOS, Chrome OS, and Linux devices. Besides that, the new web app would be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

Steps to install Google Meet Progressive app

Go to meet.google.com

Tap on the top right of the browser and click on ‘Install’

Finally, the Meet app will appear in the app dock

Live TV

#mute