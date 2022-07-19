NewsTechnology
GOOGLE PAY

Google Wallet upgrade began to roll out for Android users

Plans to add support for digital office and hotel keys, as well as digital IDs and vehicle keys to Google`s digital wallet app, were revealed at Google I/O.

Last Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 03:50 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Google started rolling out the Wallet to Android users in 39 countries.
  • In most nations, the new Wallet app will replace Google Pay.
  • Indian users will continue to use Google Pay.

Trending Photos

Google Wallet upgrade began to roll out for Android users

New Delhi:  Plans to add support for digital office and hotel keys, as well as digital IDs and vehicle keys to Google`s digital wallet app, were revealed at Google I/O. According to GSM Arena, additionally, there would be a "rebranding" that wouldn`t alter the name of the payment service itself; "Google Pay" would still be used. The name of the application has changed to Google Wallet.

The most recent confirmation from a Google employee, who told The Verge that Google "started rolling out the Wallet to Android users in 39 countries," reflects this change. It is anticipated that all Google Pay customers will receive the update in the next few days. (Also Read: Rupee hits all-time low of 80 against US dollar, subdues Indian stock indices)

In most nations where Google Pay is accessible, the new Wallet app will replace the current Google Pay app. Android customers in the US and Singapore, meanwhile, will continue to use both the Google Pay and Wallet applications because the former is utilised for person-to-person payments and these markets provide money-management capabilities, as reported by GSM Arena. (Also Read: Service charge issue: Eatery owners challenge guidelines in Delhi HC)

Users in India won`t have a chance to use the app; it will continue to be known as Google Pay.

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Indian children are in depression?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of childhood drowning in depression
DNA Video
DNA: Xi Jinping laid 'conditions' for Islam in China
DNA Video
DNA: Gyanvapi Temple -- What can India learn from Spain?
DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Places of Worship Act' a result of Muslim appeasement?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the true history of Aurangzeb?
DNA Video
DNA: Global Warming -- Deadly heat wave hits Europe
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'