Here’s how to read deleted WhatsApp messages

Sometimes we often delete messages that are really important for us and that is because of several reasons, one because of typos or because you sent a message to the wrong person. The Facebook-owned messaging app has not yet revealed any such features that could help you in getting back the deleted messages. However, there is a hack that works only for Android and not for iOS.

There are few apps that can make things easier than before but that comes with certain disadvantages. For instance, with Notisave, you have to bear with the advertisements and that paid version comes for Rs 65 per month which will help you retrieve important deleted messages. Apart from that, apps like Notisave can only recover simple text messages, and any media file including GIFs, images, and videos cannot be retrieved.

WhatsApp comes with a window period of seven minutes which is given to users for further use of the “Delete for Everyone” feature on chats. It basically means if a user does not delete a message within seven minutes, then he/she can delete it and that applies to both group chats and one-to-one chats.

