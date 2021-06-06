हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

Here’s how to read deleted WhatsApp messages

The Facebook-owned messaging app has not yet revealed any such features that could help you in getting back the deleted messages. However, there is a hack that works only for Android and not for iOS.

Here’s how to read deleted WhatsApp messages

Sometimes we often delete messages that are really important for us and that is because of several reasons, one because of typos or because you sent a message to the wrong person. The Facebook-owned messaging app has not yet revealed any such features that could help you in getting back the deleted messages. However, there is a hack that works only for Android and not for iOS.

There are few apps that can make things easier than before but that comes with certain disadvantages. For instance, with Notisave, you have to bear with the advertisements and that paid version comes for Rs 65 per month which will help you retrieve important deleted messages. Apart from that,  apps like Notisave can only recover simple text messages, and any media file including GIFs, images, and videos cannot be retrieved. 

WhatsApp comes with a window period of seven minutes which is given to users for further use of the “Delete for Everyone” feature on chats. It basically means if a user does not delete a message within seven minutes, then he/she can delete it and that applies to both group chats and one-to-one chats. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsappWhatsApp chatsWhatsApp deleted messagesWhatsApp messages
Next
Story

Apple to host WWDC 2021 on June 7: Here’s how to livestream the event

Must Watch

PT41M16S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): 'The End' of Politics on Vaccines?