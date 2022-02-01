Here's how to use Bitcoin Motion

Cryptocurrencies have seen exponential growth in the past year as the nascent industry surged just north of $3 trillion in November 2021. However, cryptocurrencies are volatile, making it difficult for new investors to break even, but crypto trading robots like Bitcoin Motion have since come to the rescue.

This Bitcoin Motion review will explore everything the Bitcoin Motion robot offers and how to join the platform easily.

What is Bitcoin Motion?

Bitcoin Motion is an automated trading algorithm that sets buy and sell orders with little or no human intervention. Our Bitcoin Motion review has verified that this crypto trading robot utilises sophisticated software that can scan the crypto market to identify profitable market opportunities.

Bitcoin Motion is especially ideal for new crypto investors who lack the market expertise to make smart investment decisions. The Bitcoin trading robot will automatically pick profitable buy or sell orders allowing the investor to always make a profit from their capital. This way, they do not need to analyse the market themselves and can generate passive income without

Our Bitcoin Motion review ascertained that advanced traders could manually set their risk parameters as Bitcoin Motion features a hands-on approach.

As per success rate, the company puts its winning trades at over 85%, although our Bitcoin Motion review could not vet this high mark.

>>> Visit Bitcoin Motion <<<

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.

How Does Bitcoin Motion Work?

Bitcoin Motion uses mathematical formulas to scan the crypto market, analyse fundamental and technical data sets, and identify profitable trading opportunities for the investor.

Once this profitable position is identified, Bitcoin Motion alerts the investor, and the user is connected to several brokers on the Bitcoin Motion flagship. All brokers are regulated by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), which means you will need to be signed up on one of them.

The identified market opportunity is instantly re-routed to your desired crypto broker for trade execution. Aside from offering an automated trading experience, Bitcoin Motion also allows investors to make customised settings before hitting the trade button. Here, investors can adjust their risk parameters and allow the crypto trading robot to start working.

Bitcoin Motion has a high unverified winning rate; however, the crypto robot’s unemotional capability makes it far ahead of human traders who may be driven by their emotions when trading.

>>> Visit Bitcoin Motion Now <<<

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.

Bitcoin Motion Features

In the crypto trading robot arena, Bitcoin Motion stands out due to a few crucial features, including

Large Amount of Crypto Assets Supported

The first thing that strikes new investors is the large number of digital assets the Bitcoin Motion bot offers for trading. Investors can automate trades for over two dozen top-ranking digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, AXS, CRO, and several others. This large amount of cryptocurrencies is unprecedented, pointing to a larger bank of crypto trading opportunities.

Fast Withdrawal Periods

Bitcoin Motion has a fast withdrawal window as investors can place withdrawal requests and get their money deposited into their local bank account within 24 hours. This is impressive as several trading platforms process withdrawals within 3 to 5 days.

Supports Trading in Exotic Coins

Aside from buying and selling crypto assets, Bitcoin Motion also supports the trading of exotic coins. This includes the likes of EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, and EUR/JPY.

Supports Multiple Payment Methods

Bitcoin Motion comes with multiple payment methods, including bank wire transfer debit and credit card payments. This is great as investors get to use any deposit option that suits them.

Zero Trading and Hidden Fees

Trading fees have remained a bane for several crypto investors. Besides the initial deposit and broker fees, Bitcoin Motion does not charge users any other fees. This goes a long way to show that the AI trading robot is genuine and not a rip-off.

High Leveraged Trading

Leverage is a popular tool investors use to increase their expected returns. Here, investors can borrow cash from the broker to increase their position and possible profit. Investors can enjoy as much as 5000:1 ratio on their trades.

>>> Visit Bitcoin Motion <<<

Cryptoassets are a highly volatile unregulated investment product.