HP unveils new gaming desktop, laptops at CES 2022

San Francisco: PC major HP on Wednesday announced its newest gaming lineup with the brand new OMEN 45L desktop, refined OMEN 25L desktop, and updated OMEN 16 as well as 17 laptops at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022

The OMEN 45L desktop comes with a CPU cooling solution dubbed the OMEN Cryo Chamber. This is located up to 43mm above the main tower, and it houses the 360mm AiO liquid cooler that provides CPU temperature 6C lower at full load, according to HP. (Also see: From Samsung micro-LED to 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors -- Check out 5 products unveiled at CES 2022)

"Our CES line-up was designed to keep gamers social, connected, and entertained with an amazing hardware and software ecosystem that reflects their individual needs, " Josephine Tan, Global Head and General Manager, Consumer PCs at HP said in a statement.

The desktop features up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU with 24GB GDDR6X memory or an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT with all-new Infinity Cache technology.

It also comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-1200K processor or an 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU and Windows 11. The desktop is expected to be available from January 5 at HP.com and will start at $1,899.99.

The new OMEN 25L Desktop comes with refined thermals and a tool-less design to offer an easier solution to gamers. It is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors or up to the latest AMD Ryxen processors.

It also comes with two M.2 PCIe SSD slots, three fan locations, four DDR4 memory DIMM slots, and up to a 155m ATX power supply.

Meanwhile, the new 27-inch monitor is one of the first OMEN devices to support HDMI 2.1, and it's next-gen console-ready. The resolution is 4K, and it offers 1ms refresh rate at 120Hz. The monitor also has VESA Display HDR 400 via HDMI 2.1.

OMEN 16 and OMEN 17 laptops are both receiving major upgrades this time with the addition of the latest GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs. The laptops are being upgraded to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors.

OMEN 16 and 17 gaming laptops are expected to be available by March via HP.com and other retailers. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

