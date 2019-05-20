close

Huawei says will continue support for smartphones and tablets

This comes after Google said it would comply with an order barring the Chinese company from updates to its Android operating system.

London: Huawei said it would continue to provide security updates and services for its smartphones and tablets after Google said it would comply with an order barring the Chinese company from updates to its Android operating system.

"We have made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world," a spokesman said on Monday. 

"Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally," he further said.

"We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally," he added.

