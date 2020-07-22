Idea post-paid subscribers can now avail Vodafone RED plan as Vodafone Idea consolidation completed

New Delhi: Vodafone Idea has said that the postpaid plans consolidation is now completed, post which all Idea post-paid subscribers will now come under a single umbrella of Vodafone RED

Vodafone India and Idea Cellular merged their mobile businesses in August 2018 to create Vodafone Idea Ltd and the move to migrate postpaid customers to Vodafone Red is a part of the company's synergy plan.

After the consolidation move, all Vodafone Idea postpaid customers can now avail benefits of the Vodafone RED plan. The Vodafone RED plan provides for uniform customer service and an enhanced digital experience.

Henceforth, Vodafone RED postpaid plans will be available to customers from all stores and digital channels of both Vodafone and Idea brands.

"While all new postpaid customers will be on-boarded directly to Vodafone RED plans as per their usage and preference, all existing customers of Idea Nirvana, the postpaid offering under the Idea brand, will be migrated to similar Vodafone RED plans," the company said in February 2020.

The change is applicable to enterprise Idea postpaid customers as well.

The company had said that prepaid products will continue to be offered under both Vodafone and Idea brands nationally across all circles via respective retail and digital channels enabling customers to enjoy a rich portfolio of services and benefits under their preferred brand.