Instagram begins testing new 'reposts' feature; Users will allow to share others' post on their feeds

New Delhi: Instagram is working a new feature that will allow users to share others’ posts on their feeds without taking a screenshot and then repost it or go through another source, as reported by The Verge. Besides, Instagram is modifying its cross-platfrom sharing options. Now it’s making easier to share the post to Snapchat, Messenger, or WhatsApp ahead of direct-to-DM sharing, which is, similar to TikTok’s approach.

It is to be noted that Instagram recently rolled back a test which aimed to shift the app towards an AI-Powered feed of full screen pictures and video after vehement backlash, which is part of its apparent slow matamorphosis into TikTok, according the The Verge.

TechCrunch has stated that this `repost` feature was spotted on Wednesday by Matt Navarra, a social media consultant who posted images in a Twitter thread. Sharing someone else`s post for your own followers to see isn`t completely new for Instagram users. Users have been able to share public posts for their followers but only to their Instagram Story or through direct messages.

This tool will be comparable to retweets on Twitter or the popular reshares on Facebook and Tumblr that are also being tried on TikTok.

