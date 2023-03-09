topStoriesenglish2581444
Instagram Down For Thousands Of Users, Outage Reported In India, US, And UK

More than 27,000 people were experiencing trouble accessing Instagram.

Last Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 08:41 AM IST

New Delhi: According to the outage monitoring website Downdetector.com, thousands of users were unable to access META.O Instagram on Wednesday.

According to Downdetector, which analyses outages by compiling status data from a variety of sources including user-submitted issues on its platform, more than 27,000 people were experiencing trouble accessing the social network.

A rise in reports was visible on the down detector outage graph at 7 am. Almost 50 percent of the reported outages involved server connections, but only 20 percent involved login problems. Almost 2,000 UK users were affected, while there were over 1,000 reports each from India and Australia, according to Downdetector.

With Reuters inputs

(This is a developing story. Stay connected with us for more details)

