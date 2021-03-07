Instagram may come up with Audio Rooms feature and end-to-end encryption

Instagram is reportedly working on a new ‘Audio Rooms’ feature. A screenshot by Paluzzi showed that the Direct Messages section of the Instagram app has a third Microphone icon to the left of the Compose and Video Call buttons at the top left of the app.

Another screenshot by the mobile developer shows a basic “Loading..” message next to his user profile on the bottom of the screen and a microphone icon and a cross symbol, presumably to mute and unmute yourself and exit the Audio Room.

Apart from the Audio Rooms feature, another image tweeted by him shows that the Facebook-owned app could be working on end-to-end encryption for some of its chats.

The feature will be visible when users try to start a new chat and is depicted by a label “Start end-to-end encrypted chat” above the contact’s name.

The company plans to bring end-to-end encryption by merging the chat services 'backend’ of Instagram DMs, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp Messenger to be interoperable so users on one service could talk to each other.