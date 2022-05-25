हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Instagram outage

Instagram not working for users in India, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Several Indian users complained that they were unable to use Instagram. 

Instagram not working for users in India, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

New Delhi: In yet another instance of an outage with a social media platform, several Indian users said that they were unable to use the Meta-owned photo sharing platform, Instagram. According to Downdetector, an online platform that provides real-time status about the availability or unavailability of various websites and services, Instagram users were not able to log in to the app. Several users facing the issue took to microblogging platform Twitter to complain about the outage, sharing funny memes to call out Instagram and its loopy servers and tech team.  

As of now, Instagram’s parent company, Meta, hasn’t come out with a clarification on the most recent outage for platform users in India. Many users also complained about the outage on Downdetector. 

According to Downdetector, the outage impacted Instagram at around 11 am. Several users said on Twitter that the issues they were facing were related to Instagram’s server-side problems. 

The outage majorly impacted Instagram users logging into the mobile app. On the other hand, the ones using Instagram on the website said that there were no issues in using the platform. 

Here are a few memes shared by Instagram users: 

Meanwhile, Instagram is introducing a visual refresh for its logo this week. According to media reports, the new logo is a slightly tweaked version of the previous one as it is brighter. Also Read: EPFO cites 3 big benefits of filing e-nomination, check steps to complete process online

Instagram says the refresh is designed to embrace continued evolution and to help it "create more immersive and inclusive experiences," as per Tech Crunch. Also Read: SHOCKING! McDonald's Ahmedabad outlet sealed after dead Lizard found in cold drink --Watch

Instagram outageInstagramOnline OutageMETA
