SHOCKING! McDonald's Ahmedabad outlet sealed after dead Lizard found in cold drink --Watch

AMC Food Safety Officer Devang Patel has sent the samples of the cold drink for testing at the public health laboratory in Ahmedabad. 

SHOCKING! McDonald&#039;s Ahmedabad outlet sealed after dead Lizard found in cold drink --Watch

New Delhi: A McDonald's outlet in Ahmedabad's Science City Road was sealed after a video of a consumer surfaced that showed a dead Lizard in a glass of cold drink ordered by him.

A customer named Bhargav Joshi along with his friends had ordered glasses of soft drinks and a couple of burgers at the McDonald’s outlet. In the video the people were heard saying that despite complaining and sitting there for over 4 hours, no action was taken by the outlet. The supervisor of the outlet instead offered to pay Rs 300 after they complained of finding a dead lizard in the soft drink.

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the matter, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) sealed the McDonald’s outlet. As per media reports, AMC Food Safety Officer Devang Patel has sent the samples of the cold drink for testing at the public health laboratory in Ahmedabad. The AMC has also directed the outlet to not open without seeking prior permission from the Corporation.

